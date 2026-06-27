Firefighters respond to reported house fire in West Milton neighborhood

WEST MILTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Miami County on Saturday.
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West Milton firefighters were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Main Street on a reported structure fire, according to Miami County dispatchers.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
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