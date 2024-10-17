Local

Community mourns couple killed in home explosion as investigation into cause continues

By WHIO Staff

Thomas Tracy Jr, Thomas III and Shelly Tracy (Provided by Tracy family)

By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — Family of a couple killed in a home explosion in Shelby County are beginning to lay their loved ones to rest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell will have the latest on the investigation into what caused the explosion LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The explosion happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of Sharp Road, killing Tom Tracy Jr. and his wife Sherry.

TRENDING STORIES:

Amid the destruction are items set up by community members to remember Tom and Sherry.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read