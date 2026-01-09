Community has ‘great concern’ as Haitian temporary legal status expires next month

SPRINGFIELD — There is a deadline for some Haitian immigrants to leave Springfield.

Those immigrants who came to the country legally under temporary refugee status could be subject to deportation and immigration enforcement next month.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell talks to community leaders about their fears

The events in Minneapolis and Portland have raised major concerns as a Feb. 3 deadline is quickly approaching for Haitian migrants with refugee status.

Now, the community is worried about violent confrontations involving ICE agents and protestors.

Viles Dorsainvil is the executive director of the Haitian Support Center.

He said he’s upset that his community is being lumped in with undocumented immigrants.

“They came here legally, they work, they send their kids to school, they pay taxes, they open businesses,” Dorsainvil said.



