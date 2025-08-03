Communication boards installed at local playgrounds to make parks more inclusive

CENTERVILLE — Communication boards have been installed at three local playgrounds to make the parks more inclusive.

The Centerville-Washington Park District (CWPD) installed three communication boards at three of their playgrounds, Activity Center Park, Forest Field Park and Iron Horse Park.

The communication boards are designed to assist individuals with communication challenges, including nonverbal children, early learners, and non-English speakers.

They are colorful and symbol-based to provide a visual tool to express needs, feelings, and ideas.

“The addition of communication boards is another step toward making our parks welcoming and inclusive for everyone,” Kristen Marks, CWPD Executive Director, said. “These tools help foster connection, ensuring every child can play, express themselves, and feel a sense of belonging in our outdoor spaces.”

The boards contain commonly used phrases, emotions, and activities that are relevant to a playground setting.

They were placed at parks that had pre-existing inclusive park features like adaptive equipment and accessible surfaces.

“Our oldest son, Hunter, is on the spectrum. He communicates verbally and uses a communication device. We are so excited to have the communication boards to utilize at our favorite parks,” Natalie Long, a Centerville Resident, said. “Thank you, Centerville-Washington Park District, for making our community accepting and inclusive!”

The communication boards at Forest Field Park and Iron Horse Park were funded through a grant from the Mark A. Kreusch Memorial Fund, and the Activity Center Park board was donated by the Foundation for Centerville-Washington Parks.

