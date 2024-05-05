Commencement ceremonies continue today at University of Dayton

DAYTON — The University of Dayton will continue commencement ceremonies today.

It is celebrating the approximately 2,170 students earning their degrees this weekend at the UD Arena.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the number of degrees expected to be conferred this weekend includes an all-time high of approximately 1,710 undergraduate degrees, according to the university.

The previous record for undergraduate degrees was set in 2021 when 1,582 were conferred.

The first ceremony was on Saturday for the School of Law. Doctoral and graduate students received their degrees.

The commencement ceremony for undergraduate students will take place at 9:45 a.m. today at the UD Arena.

All ceremonies will be streamed live here.

