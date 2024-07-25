Commander charged after Ohio corrections officer shot, killed during training session

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio prison employee has been charged after the death of a corrections officer who was shot during a training session in Pickaway County earlier this year.

David Pearson, 44, was indicted on the misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide by a Pickaway County grand jury on July 12, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Pearson was a special operations commander for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

He was placed on administrative leave in April after the death of Lt. Rodney Osborne.

As News Center 7 previously reported Osborne was shot and killed on April 9 during a training exercise at the Corrections Training Academy.

The shooting occurred at the tactical firing range, with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction calling it a “tragic accident.”

Osborne was shot just above his bulletproof vest, according to an autopsy report.

Pearson is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 7.

