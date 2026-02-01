‘Come in and have a warm place;’ Local church offers shelter in extreme cold temperatures

DAYTON — A local church has opened its doors for people to escape the cold overnight.

Over a dozen people are staying at Full Gospel Church on Saturday night.

The pastors say it is crucial to help the homeless during this cold week.

Sam and Wanda Berger decided they needed to open their doors last Saturday during the snowstorm.

“Come in and have a warm place to be, out of the cold,” said Sam. “Along with that, we didn’t want them to leave hungry.”

Both knew how rough this storm was going to be.

“We drive around Dayton, all around Dayton, saying, ‘Do you have a warm place to stay? Are you hungry? Get in. I’ll take you to shelter,’” said Wanda.

The church will open through the weekend.

