Columbus Zoo announces birth of critically endangered gorilla

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a critically endangered gorilla.

The baby western lowland gorilla was born on Saturday, June 29 to first-time mother Sue and father Ktembe, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.

“Sue is being an amazing mom, cuddling and caring for her newborn with lots of love,” the zoo said. “To give them some privacy and bonding time, we’ll find out if the baby is a boy or a girl a little later.”

The indoor viewing habitats of the Zoo’s Congo Expedition region will be closed for a few days to provide the gorillas with some more privacy.

Starting Monday, July 8, guests can meet the newest member of the zoo’s gorilla family from 11:00 a.m. until the zoo closes at 6:00 p.m. in July.

