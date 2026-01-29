Columbus officer returns to active duty after being acquitted of shooting, killing pregnant woman

COLUMBUS — The Columbus-area police officer who shot and killed a pregnant woman is back on active duty.

A jury acquitted Conner Grubb in November. Four special prosecutors from Montgomery County tried the case.

Two years ago, Grubb shot through Ta”kiya Young’s windshield at a grocery store.

The shooting happened after officers said she shoplifted and drove out of the store parking lot.

