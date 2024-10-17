Cold start for 2nd straight morning; warming trend next week

MIAMI VALLEY — A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region until 9 a.m. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio.

It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Frost Alerts Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

The Miami Valley is off to another cold start.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest on when we could see a warming trend this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

Clear skies and lighter winds should allow parts of the area to get closer to freezing or below, according to Marando.

If we get to 32 degrees, it will be the first official freeze in Dayton, typically around October 22. Most outlying areas will get to or below 32.

Low temperature trend Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Today's Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

After a cold start, highs could reach the low 60s during the day, Marando says.

There is another chance for overnight frost.

After a nice weekend, we will see warmer temperatures next week, Marando states.

7 Day Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

