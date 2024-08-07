Cleveland Browns release first renderings of Brook Park stadium proposal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are giving a first look into one of two options for the future of the team’s stadium.

In a letter to Brown fans on Wednesday, the Browns released the first renderings of their proposal to bring a $2.4 billion domed stadium to Brook Park, which is roughly 16 miles from the Browns’ current stadium.

PHOTOS: Cleveland Browns reveal first renderings of Brook Park stadium proposal

The stadium would “greatly enhance the fan experience and enable the State of Ohio and our region to compete for some of the biggest events in the world 365 days a year.”

"While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become, and we are excited to share the current vision with you," Dave Jenkins, the chief operating officer of the Browns and Haslam Sports Group

The Browns are weighing their options between building the new stadium in Brook Park or renovating their current stadium on the lakefront, which opened in 1999.

“While our current stadium has served us well, it would need substantial improvements to ensure future sustainability and make it a state-of-the-art facility that makes Cleveland proud,” Jenkins said. “The lakefront site also has significant operational limitations for a building of our size, and requires major infrastructure moves to improve our operational and fan experience challenges.”

Jenkins noted that a dome would not be able to be built at the current stadium because of “economic constraints and (Federal Aviation Administration) restrictions.”

“We know that you are passionate about this decision, and we thank you for your continued support of the Cleveland Browns,” Jenkins wrote. “We are excited about the future and look forward to sharing more information with you as the process continues to evolve and when a final decision is made.”

While we have considered numerous sites throughout Cleveland and the region, our focus has been on two potential paths for the future of our stadium.



While we have considered numerous sites throughout Cleveland and the region, our focus has been on two potential paths for the future of our stadium.

While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become, and we are…





