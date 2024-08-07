5-year-old girl honored for saving herself, 1 other from local house fire

HARRISON TWP. — A local 5-year-old girl is being honored for saving herself and one other person from a house fire.

On June 11, 5-year-old Sophia Lewis noticed smoke seeping from beneath a closed bathroom door. She “swiftly spang” from her bed and told the adult who was in the home, who then called 911.

Lewis’ actions allowed her and the adult to get out of the Harrison Twp. home safely before the smoke detectors had a chance to go off.

This week, Lewis was honored for her “heroism, quick actions, and selfless response to the fire” by the Harrison Township Board of Trustees and presented a formal proclamation.

“Ms. Sophia Lewis’s quick thinking and rapid response not only saved valuable time but also prevented significant damage to their home or even the loss of life, despite the presence of working smoke detectors. Her courageous acts averted a potential disaster and exemplified heroism at its finest,” Roland Winburn, Board of Trustees President, said.

Lewis told officials that she had learned about fire safety and what to do during an emergency in school, according to a spokesperson for Harrison Twp.

“We are fortunate Ms. Lewis had the forethought and calm demeanor to notify an adult. We are honored to recognize Sophia for her heroism and bravery,” Fire Chief Mike Crist said.





