Classes canceled for second day due to heating system issue at local school

DAYTON — Classes are canceled at a Dayton school for a second day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Horizon Science Academy (HSA) Dayton Downtown closed Tuesday due to an issue with the heating system.

The school is closed again on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton firefighters responded to the Horizon Academy around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire in the school’s boiler room.

Firefighters said they did manage to put out the flames in the basement but the school’s heat source likely has major damage.

Gas service was also shut off to the building.

We will continue to follow this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group