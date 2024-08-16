Power issue cancels classes at Greene County school

FAIRBORN — A power issue has canceled classes today at a Greene County school.

Bethlehem Lutheran School said on our WHIO closing page there is no power to the fire alarms and canceled classes today.

The school year earlier this month, according to its social media page.

“All of our teachers are back,” they said on August 5. “We are running the race set before us this year, a marathon not a sprint!”

The school provides education to children three years old through eighth grade.

