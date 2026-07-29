Clark Howard: Back to School – How to choose the right backpack

If your child needs a new backpack this school year, style isn’t the only thing you should be worried about.

News Center 7’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said when it comes to time to buy a new backpack, buy for support.

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Howard said as a father of three, he can say first-hand the back and forth he had over a backpack for his son and two daughters. It was often about styling and needed to be a cool-looking one.

He said that was the wrong thing to think about when you consider the weight the kids are going to be carrying.

Some of the best backpacks for school are the ones that are sold to people who travel because they have good cushioning in the back of the backpack and good strapping that makes it less stressful on your neck and back.

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