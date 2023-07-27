City of Trotwood condemning apartment building, residents forced to leave their homes

TROTWOOD — Residents have to leave their homes because the City of Trotwood is condemning a building in a large apartment complex.

The city became involved after residents complained about water leaks and sewage back-ups at the Kensington Square Apartment Complex off Shiloh Springs Road.

It appears it was more than an initial attempt to repair could handle so city workers shut down the water.

The Kensington Square Apartment Complex is a large facility with a dozen or so buildings.

The problems are focused on this building in the middle. It now has red signs on each end, courtesy of the city of Trotwood, notifying residents it is unfit for human habitation.

“Not only the sewage problem they had, there were leaking pipes and things like that, can turn into mold,” said Johnny McCluskey, operations director for the public works department.

Once they observed damage and water lines where backups had been they knew the only safe thing to do was shut the water off.

“We went to the main office and told them we would disconnect the water, they need to find accommodations for residents,” McCluskey said.

The manager told News Center 7 that a contractor that worked to fix the problem was initially unsuccessful.

It now appears that the problem may be under the building’s slab.

News Center 7 was also told residents have been offered other apartments on-site or reimbursement for hotel stays while repairs are made, but it is not clear how long those repairs will take.

People living in other buildings are scared to speak out publicly and scared for the resident’s health.

“I feel for anyone that lives over there, my heart goes out to anyone that lives over there,” one woman who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The management did say they have a contractor hired to do the work they now believe is required. It is not clear how soon that work might begin.





