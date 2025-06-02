City sues owner of condemned bar & grill, says property is a ‘danger’

VANDALIA — A Montgomery County city is suing the owner of a bar that has been closed since a fire.

News Center 7 previously reported that on New Year’s Eve 2022, Oscar’s Bar and Grill on North Dixie caught fire.

Early last year, the City of Vandalia declared the building condemned.

The city is asking a judge to declare the property a public nuisance.

That would give the city control of the property.

“The Property is abandoned, condemned, and in a dilapidated state of disrepair, posing a danger to the general welfare and individuals of the community of City of Vandalia,” the lawsuit states.

Records show it would cost $20,000 to demolish the building.

We will continue to follow this story.

