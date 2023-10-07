City of Springboro hosts paper shredding, electronic recycling day

SPRINGBORO — Dispose of old papers and electronics at the Springboro Shred and Electronic Recycling Day.

From 10 a.m. until noon - or until the trucks are full - Cobalt trucks will be at North Park to accept a wide range of electronics.

>> Old household appliances can be recycled this week in Montgomery County

Springboro residents can also shred old papers, bills, and checkbooks.

Find more information at the Springboro Shredding Services website.

Saturday-- here's your chance to get ride of old papers, TVs, computers and more at the Springboro Shred and Electronic... Posted by City of Springboro, Ohio - Municipal Government on Thursday, October 5, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group