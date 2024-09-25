City seeking $13M for improvements at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is asking the Federal Aviation Administration for $13 million to help upgrade the experience people have at Dayton International Airport.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will break down how officials want to spend the money tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

This new federal money the city is looking for would transform one of the two spots where people board their planes: Concourse B.

“I think that’s a great idea. Since they already did the A concourse and the front, it looks beautiful,” Paul Bacon, a Maryland-based passenger, said. “It really needs it on this end too.”

