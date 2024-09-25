City seeking $13M for improvements at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is asking the Federal Aviation Administration for $13 million to help upgrade the experience people have at Dayton International Airport.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will break down how officials want to spend the money tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man pleads guilty to more than 20 child porn charges
- Julie Chrisley resentenced to 84 months in prison
- Tornado touched down in Preble County, NWS confirms
This new federal money the city is looking for would transform one of the two spots where people board their planes: Concourse B.
“I think that’s a great idea. Since they already did the A concourse and the front, it looks beautiful,” Paul Bacon, a Maryland-based passenger, said. “It really needs it on this end too.”
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]