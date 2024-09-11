City responds to FOP concerns regarding signed contract, raises

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is responding after police union leaders expressed concerns over a signed contract agreement with the union and its officers.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 on Tuesday, Dayton police union leaders expressed concerns over raises and the possibility of the city trying to get out of the contract.

Officers noticed they were not getting the step raises they anticipated. When they asked city leaders about that, it became apparent to them that there was a huge difference in the views of when each side felt that should happen.

“They use terms like ‘step anniversary’ which has never been used here before. We have very clearly defined practices for decades here of how pay steps work,” Fraternal Order of Police Union (FOP) President, Sgt. Kyle Thomas said.

On Wednesday, Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein released a statement in response to the claims and concerns.

“The City has been engaged in conversations with our legal counsel, the FOP leadership, and FOP’s counsel. We understand that the FOP is frustrated over interpretation of the pay steps in the tentative agreement between the City and FOP as is the City,” Dickstein said.

The city has also requested the Ohio State Employment Relations Board to “order the parties into conciliation.”

Dickstein also said the city is “not denying or attempting to undue the contract as no contract has been signed.”

“What is in dispute is the meaning and application of the pay steps,” Dickstein said. “I want to assure you that the FOP is receiving the agreed-upon 7% increase. We are committed to resolving this matter as quickly as possible so that are officers can receive the intended full benefit of the contract. I deeply value the significant contributions of the Dayton Police Department in making Dayton a thriving and vibrant community.”

The FOP president said he worries that if this isn’t fixed quickly the department may lose even more officers.

