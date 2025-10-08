City of Piqua stops attempted cyberattack on communication system

PIQUA — A local city stopped an attempted cyberattack on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Piqua wrote in a social media post that it “neutralized a potential threat to the City’s communication system.”

“A single user’s email account was compromised and accessed online to send emails posing as the City employee,” the city said. “Malicious emails were sent to the user’s contact list and the contacts of those replying to the impersonator.”

TRENDING STORIES:

City staff took steps to secure the account and prevent the issue from being repeated.

No one accessed any of the city’s systems.

Also, no data, information, or programs were accessed or viewed, the city said.

The City of Piqua reminded everyone not to click any links or reply to any suspicious emails.

They should contact the sender directly to verify it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group