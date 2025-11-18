City leaders meet for first time after appeals court makes ruling on future of Sheetz location

CENTERVILLE — Centerville leaders met for the first time since a federal court of appeals said they must approve Sheetz’s plan to build.

This development is planned for the property currently occupied by Elsa’s restaurant on Far Hills Avenue.

The Centerville City Commission gathered for an executive session on Monday evening.

News Center 7 crews weren’t allowed inside; however, the meeting agenda indicated it was for purposes of litigation.

The Second District Court of Appeals made its ruling on Nov. 7.

The court said the city must accept the planning commission’s recommendations approving the plan for the new Sheetz gas station.

The city appealed the decision to build the Sheetz in January.

They claim the current ruling challenges the city’s ability to enforce ordinances and safeguard the interests of all people and businesses in the community.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson reached out to a city spokesperson, but they couldn’t share the exact topic discussed during the session.

In a statement obtained by News Center 7 two weeks ago, the city said in part that they are reviewing all available options:

“The City of Centerville is disappointed by the recent decision from the Second District Court of Appeals. This case has never been about a single development: it has always been about protecting the City’s right to make responsible land use decisions that reflect the values and priorities of our community. City Council carefully and unanimously determined that this proposal was not consistent with the surrounding properties or with Centerville’s long-established development standards. City Council’s functions vary but include serving in both administrative and quasi-judicial capacities. This case was clearly about the critical administrative role of the Centerville City Council, and we continue to strongly believe that local elected officials, those most familiar with the needs and character of their community, should retain the authority to make these important planning and zoning decisions. The City is currently reviewing the Court’s decision and evaluating all available options moving forward.”

It is unclear if the city will abide by the court’s decision or if it will continue to fight this ruling.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

