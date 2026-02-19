City files lawsuit claiming forever chemicals at WPAFB are leaking into water supply

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has filed a lawsuit to protect its drinking water, claiming that forever chemicals are leaking into its supply.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell learns that this is costing the city a lot of money LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lawsuit is designed to protect city water well fields.

Dayton has led the way in protecting water supplies for four decades, but they estimate that protecting against forever chemicals spilled at Wright-Patterson will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Aaron Zonin is the water department’s deputy director.

He said City Commissioners just approved $22 million as a first step of defense against forever chemicals, and to meet EPA guidelines.

“And what that does is that will include some demolition in addition to actually equipment ordering,” Zonin said.

The city claims the PFAS contamination is linked to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Base leaders told News Center 7 that a fire suppression system overpressurized and foam containing PFAS, or forever chemicals, escaped.

The city maintains that the base clean-up efforts since 2015 are not enough.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group