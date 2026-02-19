Ex-police officer accused of sexually assaulting strip club employee while on duty in Ohio

OHIO — A former Ohio police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a strip club employee while on duty, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Seth Howard, 35, a former Mifflin Township police officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual imposition in connection with an incident on Dec. 18, 2025.

Franklin County Municipal Court documents obtained by WBNS-10 indicate the incident happened at Buck’s Platinum on Johnstown Road.

Howard allegedly got into the back office by asking to review surveillance footage of a recent drug bust.

The employee reportedly said the surveillance footage didn’t capture anything relevant.

Court records indicate that Howard requested to watch the video with the female employee and started touching her without her consent.

He also allegedly made sexual comments toward her and stopped her from leaving the office.

WBNS-10 obtained Howard’s personnel file, which shows that he resigned from the Mifflin Township Police Department 11 days after the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

