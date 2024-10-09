City of Dayton, police union reach tentative agreement over salary structure

DAYTON — The City of Dayton and the Fraternal Order of Police have come to a tentative agreement.

This comes a month after police union leaders expressed concerns over raises and the possibility of the city trying to get out of the contract.

Specifically, FOP leaders raised concerns about the meaning and application of the pay steps.

“They use terms like ‘step anniversary’ which has never been used here before. We have very clearly defined practices for decades here of how pay steps work,” FOP President, Sgt. Kyle Thomas told News Center 7 in September.

In a statement Wednesday Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said “both parties believe it is important to set our differences aside for the benefit of Dayton Police officers and the safety of our community.”

The city will be implementing the tentative agreement as requested by the FOP.

“While the City maintains that the tentative agreement was not intended to be interpreted this way, the City also recognizes the value of retaining our officers and the importance of preserving a positive relationship between the City and the FOP,” Dickstein said.

