City & county officials offer tips, resources as power outage continues

MIAMI VALLEY — Several emergency management agencies and local municipalities are offering resources and tips for those impacted by power outages throughout the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the Miami Valley on Friday.

Powerful winds and heavy rain caused widespread damage and a large power outage, which impacted approximately 117K people at one point.

TRENDING STORIES:

The City of Brookville and Brookville Police Department wrote on their social media pages on Sunday.

“AES continues to get power restored to the community, but there continues to be some without power. Please continue to check on elderly neighbors and those with health concerns. If you continue to run a generator, please continue to adhere to all safety guidelines, including proper ventilation,” the city of Brookville said.

Brookville Police said if anyone knows someone still out of power and needs to be checked, call the department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 937-833-4357 and ask for help.

Officers will check on that loved one.

They also offered this advice to anyone running a generator.

“If you are running a generator, please remember to keep it away from windows or doors so that the exhaust does not blow into your house. If you need it checked, you can call, and either the Fire Department or the Police Department, and we can come and assist you,” they said.

Washington Township offered these safety tips on social media for anyone using a generator.

Never run generators indoors or near open windows/doors.

Keep generators at least 20 feet away from your home in a well-ventilated area.

Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency posted to social media reminding people of the dangers of downed power lines.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has posted important phone numbers for county residents and various reminders.

Dayton Police & Fire posted to social media reminding drivers what to do if the traffic lights are out at an intersection.

“If you come across an intersection with the traffic lights out please stop at the intersection and treat it like a 4-way stop. Work is being done to try to restore power but we do not have a timeline for when power will be back for all of the intersections currently without power,” the post said.

The City of Springboro is providing its residents with charging centers. As of Saturday, the Community Room at the City Building on 320 W. Central Avenue is open for charging, water, and coffee.

If you are still without power, you can contact AES Ohio at 877-468-8243, Duke Energy to report your outage at 800-543-5599, or Ohio Edison at 888-544-4877.

For more information on what you should and shouldn’t do during a power outage, click here.

AES shared safety tips on X for those who are using a generator.

As crews continue working through outages, it's important to stay safe if you're using a generator. Follow these safety tips to protect yourself and your family. #SafetyFirst #AESOhio pic.twitter.com/SKEaGF66Lx — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) September 29, 2024





Brookville Police said if anyone knows someone still out of power and needs to be checked, call the department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 937-833-4357 and ask for help.

Officers will check on that loved one.

They also offered this advice to anyone running a generator.

“If you are running a generator, please remember to keep it away from windows or doors so that the exhaust does not blow into your house. If you need it checked, you can call, and either the Fire Department or the Police Department, and we can come and assist you,” they said.

Washington Township offered these safety tips on social media for anyone using a generator.

Never run generators indoors or near open windows/doors.

Keep generators at least 20 feet away from your home in a well-ventilated area.

Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



