City council rejects application for new hotel in Vandalia

VANDALIA — City council members voted to reject an application for a new hotel in Vandalia Monday afternoon.

Members were presented with an application by a spokesperson for Choice Hotels for a hotel at 3675 Wyse Road, according to the meeting agenda.

The proposed hotel would have been a 4-story structure consisting of 114 rooms.

The hotel would have been part of Choice Hotels’ extended-stay hotels called “Everhome Suites.”

Council members brought up concerns, such as if the property would be able to comply with the city’s “strict” nuisance ordinances.

Ultimately the majority of council members voted to reject the motion of the application.

