Vandalia, motel operators sign agreement to reopen Super 8 condemned last year

VANDALIA — Vandalia City Council has voted to let a Super 8 Motel reopen after the city condemned it last year.

The motel was ordered to close in August of last year after the city found it unsafe due to multiple code violations.

“There are a lot of ways that could turn very deadly, very tragic, very quickly,” City Manager Rich Hopkins told News Center 7.

The motel’s two owners were arrested and charged with knowingly violating Ohio’s fire code multiple times.

Operators of the building and the city have signed an agreement to reopen the hotel as long as they follow specific obligations.

Some of the obligations include, but are not limited to:

Trespassing the former operators of the motel

Requiring employees to complete training and identify criminal activity

Providing staff with uniforms

Having a security officer for certain hours

Having registered guests provided government-issued identification at check-in

Although the agreement has been signed, a reopen date has not been set yet, the city said.

















