City council OKs state of emergency in Riverside to deal with solar eclipse events

RIVERSIDE — The City of Riverside has declared a temporary state of emergency to deal with Monday’s total solar eclipse event, which is promising to attract large crowds and cause traffic problems throughout the area because Ohio is in the path of totality.

The declaration is to begin Friday, April 5, and continue through midnight, April 12.

Several activities are planned at the Air Force Museum and there will be travelers expected to go to Eastwood MetroPark, two heavily attended venues near Riverside’s boundaries. Should the weather be favorable, anticipation of traffic congestion is expected and plans for emergency vehicles to have access in and around the city have been a work in progress, the city said in a statement released Thursday evening.

USAF Museum Eclipse Traffic Pattern This the traffic pattern the City of Riverside will enforce around the museum during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse event. (Courtesy: City of Riverside)

“The City of Riverside, along with Montgomery County and the State of Ohio, is expecting a significant influx of visitors to view the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse on April 8. Our community’s top priority is to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public, as well as good order before, during, and after the event. All departments will be out in full force to help manage traffic and roadways on April 8,” City Manager Josh Rauch said in the statement.

City Council passed a resolution on April 4 that provides the city manager the ability to declare a temporary state of emergency in the days surrounding the total solar eclipse. The adoption of the resolution confirms the authority given to the city manager to exercise all duties related to emergency preparedness and management for public safety.

Airway & Spinning Eclipse Traffic Pattern This the traffic pattern the City of Riverside will enforce around Airway and Spinning during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse event. (Courtesy: City of Riverside)

The city has already closed its parks to vehicular traffic this weekend to prevent any overnight parking or camping in city parks from out-of-towners coming to view the eclipse. The city’s public services department has installed snow fencing on the grassy areas across from the museum to deter campers and overnight parking. Traffic patterns will be altered on roadways around the museum, and to deflect travelers from trying to access state Route 35 from Woodman.

Harshman & Springfield Eclipse Traffic Pattern This the traffic pattern the City of Riverside will enforce around Harshman Road and Springfield Street during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse event. (Courtesy: City of Riverside)

“Based upon the geography of the city, we anticipate significant congestion to our major roadways and response routes,” Riverside Fire Chief Mark Miller said. “Due to this, our city will operate as two independent districts for police and fire operations with similar resources. This north-south district split will occur at Airway Road. City resources for police and fire will be shared amongst both districts and is only made possible with significant event upstaffing. We will also operate a remote Emergency Operations Center in our southern district for the duration of the event.”

Harshman & Armory Gate Eclipse Traffic Pattern This the traffic pattern the City of Riverside will enforce around the Armory Gate on Harshman Road during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse event. (Courtesy: City of Riverside)

Weather is likely to be a factor as to how many people will arrive. The city is proactively using its Facebook page daily to share information, updates, preparation tips, and traffic pattern changes for roads near the Air Force Museum.

“Please be cautious and patient if you choose to travel, avoid placing yourself or others in dangerous situations, and enjoy the eclipse,” Rauch said.





