Over 40 vehicles broken into in Butler Co., 3 arrested

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Three people were arrested after 40 vehicles were broken into in West Chester Township.

Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday three suspects used a window punch to break the windows and enter 40 vehicles parked in seven different hotel parking lots, West Chester Township police told our news partners at WCPO.

The hotels were all in the area of Union Centre Boulevard.

When police arrived, the suspects fled in their own vehicle starting a chase.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed into a guardrail, police said.

Police said 19-year-old Vincent Lamont Bankhead Jr., a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old were arrested.

Police found two semi-automatic handguns in the suspect vehicle and one of the suspect’s pockets.

Bankhead was charged with obstructing official business and receiving stolen property. The two teens were charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and possessing criminal tools.

Bankhead is currently being held in the Butler County Jail.

