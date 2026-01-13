City Council holds first meeting since member’s resignation; councilman arrested 2 times in 6 weeks

DELAWARE — The Delaware City Council held its first meeting since Councilman Corey Hoffman resigned after being arrested two times in two months.

Hoffman has served as a Delaware City Councilman since 2019, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Hoffman was arrested for the first time on Nov. 21 for allegedly harassing a woman for nearly a month. He was charged with telecommunications harassment and menacing by stalking.

He was arrested six weeks later and faced another count of menacing by stalking.

The victim said she received several text messages from the councilman and found a package on her front porch that was “drenched in the cologne the suspect wears,” according to the arrest report.

The package also contained letters and gifts for the victim’s children.

Delaware Mayor Carolyn Riggle announced Hoffman’s resignation in a statement after his second arrest.

She said, "Council Member Hoffman devoted more than six years of service to the City of Delaware and to the residents of the Third Ward. We thank him for his time and commitment to public service.”

Hoffman’s council seat was expected to expire in 2027. The City Council will announce the process to fill the third ward seat.

