City commission approves purchase of ladder truck for Piqua Fire Department

PIQUA — The City of Piqua has approved plans to purchase a ladder truck for its fire department.

The city will be purchasing a used aerial ladder truck from Clearcreek Fire District, according to city officials.

The fire department had a ladder truck until 2019 when the previous aerial ladder was removed from service due to mechanical failures.

The truck selected was constructed in 2001 and will be “upfitted” before being added to the department’s fleet.

“The lifespan of this vehicle as an emergency response apparatus is limited to an estimated five years. This time will allow for the specification, purchase and construction of a new aerial ladder apparatus to be in service before the end of the decade, as local funding allows,” the city shared on social media.

