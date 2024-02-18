City of Centerville to give away glasses for total solar eclipse

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is helping residents prepare for the total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024.

The city said it will be giving away glasses on Friday, March 15 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Park and the Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

Total solar eclipse expected to darken Miami Valley in April 2024

There will be 1,250 glasses at each location that will be given away.

“There will be a limit of one pair of glasses per person and you must be in line to receive a pair of glasses,” the city said.

