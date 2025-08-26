City begins multi-million dollar makeover of local sports complex

DAYTON — A sports complex that’s served the Miami Valley for decades is getting some major upgrades.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Dayton City Commission authorized over $7 million for the first phase of a project to upgrade Kettering Fields Sports Complex. The city plans to invest about $14 million total in the project.

The city announced Tuesday that construction is underway.

Upgrades will include putting in two grass fields for soccer or lacrosse, as well as six new pickleball courts.

The plan also includes adding turf to the baseball and softball fields. The new look could mean more athletic events in Dayton.

Some areas may be closed to the public during construction.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2026.

