City approves 30-year tax break for Amazon data center

SIDNEY — A local city council approved a tax break for the development of a data center.

Sidney City Council approved a 30-year, 100% tax abatement to Amazon Data Services for the construction of a data center on the north side of Millcreek Road.

The project is expected to create 75 new jobs in the span of three years.

The annual payroll for the jobs created is expected to be $6.75 million, according to city council.

To offset costs related to the development, Amazon Data Services has agreed to provide the city with Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) totaling $50 million over 15 years.

The city intends to transmit 50 percent of those payments to Sidney City Schools and Upper Valley Career Center.

The agreement also includes a tax-sharing arrangement — 75% of the income tax received by the city of Sidney on the new jobs at the data center will benefit the schools.

The estimated tax sharing amount would be $2.3 million.

