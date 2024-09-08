City announces plans for new park in Old North Dayton

DAYTON — A new park is in the works at The Point in Old North Dayton, according to the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, the City Commission approved a construction contract for phase one of the park.

The contract includes landscaping, concrete and asphalt installation, parking areas, and more.

The city said it is looking for funding to start phase two, which includes access to the Mad River Shore.

The park will be located at the intersection of Valley and Troy streets.

Construction is expected to begin this year, according to the city.

The City of Dayton, CityWide Development Corporation, and neighborhood residents partnered to create the vision for the park.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



