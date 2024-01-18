Cincinnati Zoo anounces birth of lesser kudu calf

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the birth of a female lesser kudu calf, the first zoo baby of 2024.

The calf was born Monday morning to first-time mom Sabi, the zoo said on its website.

The zoo said vets and keepers observed Sabi’s interactions with the baby and intervened to make sure it got vital nutrients and warmth.

“We didn’t see nursing or much interest from first-time mom Sabi, so we stepped in and fed the calf,” said Eric Byrd, zoological manager at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We were also able to give the baby plasma that had been collected from her mom and saved when she had a hoof procedure. This will provide passive transfer of antibodies.”

The zoo said the goal is to keep the calf with her mom and the herd, but a temporary nursery has been set up in the barn so the neonate staff can provide care.

“She’s receiving six bottle feedings a day right now and spending days with her dam and the other female, Sabi’s mom Fjorda,” said Byrd. “The care team gets daily weights, socializes with her, and makes sure that she stays safe with the adults.”

Sabi is two years old and came to the zoo in April of 2023. Hobbes, the baby’s dad, is 10-years-old and has been at the zoo since 2017.

The zoo said it will post updates on the baby it its social media.

