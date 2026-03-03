Cincinnati Bengals re-sign offensive lineman for one-year contract

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed an offensive lineman for the 2026 season.
Dalton Risner was signed to a one-year contract, according to a spokesperson.
Riser will be an eight-year player in 2026.
He joined the Bengals as a free agent last August.
Risner played in 14 games with 11 starts for Cincinnati in 2025.
