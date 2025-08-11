Children of local deputy share memories of their dad after he dies from cancer

GREENE COUNTY — A family is mourning after their father, a local deputy, lost his battle to cancer.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with Deputy Chris Longfellow’s family. His kids share their memories of their father tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Longfellow died on Sunday from pancreatic cancer.

“Our hearts go out to the love of his life/his rock, his wife Kris, and their children and grandchildren during this incredibly difficult time,” the department said in a social media post. “We love you all!”

Longfellow’s kids said they were overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up Sunday at Dairy Station in Greene County.

A special fundraiser was previously scheduled to support Deputy Longfellow and his family. It went on as scheduled on Sunday.

Patrik Longfellow said he was shocked by the turnout.

“Everything he has put out in the world as my dad, he’s receiving,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

We will update this story.

