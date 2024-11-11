Child reportedly hit by vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A child was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township Monday morning.

Around 7:21 a.m. crews were dispatched to the intersection of Turner Road and Wolf Road on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

The person struck was reportedly a child, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics were dispatched to the scene. Details on the child’s condition or age were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

