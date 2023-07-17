Child found lying on ground injured after car crashes into utility pole in Dayton

DAYTON — A child was injured and subsequently hospitalized after a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Dayton Sunday evening.

>> TRENDING: Missing Ohio State student found dead in South Columbus

Dayton Police and Fire were dispatched to the 3900 block of Lori Sue Avenue on reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that a car crashed into a utility pole near the address, causing the pole to snap in half and for the power lines to fall down.

They also found a juvenile on the ground with injuries, prompting a medical response to the crash. The child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for further care. The severity of their injury was unknown at the time of reporting.

Initial reports over emergency scanners added that there was another person injured in the crash; however, dispatchers were only able to confirm the transport to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.

© 2023 Cox Media Group