Missing Ohio State student found dead in south Columbus

COLUMBUS — The body of a missing Ohio State student reported missing by her family last month has been found.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was found dead in a south Columbus quarry, her family wrote in her obituary. Columbus Police also confirmed it to our news partner WBNS TV.

News Center 7 previously reported last month she was last seen on June 10 at a gas station on South High Street in Columbus just hours before her family reported her as missing, according to Columbus Police.

Alhaj-Omar was deemed a “high-risk missing person” by Columbus Police and believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Her family described her as “a soft and kind soul that demonstrated the utmost compassion and empathy for any person that crossed her path.”

“We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years,” they wrote in her obituary.

Alhaj-Omar obtained her bachelor’s degree in Criminology at Ohio State.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

