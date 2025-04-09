Child dies after being bitten by dog in Ohio

COLUMBUS — An Ohio child died after being bitten by a dog Wednesday morning.
The Columbus Division of Police told our news partners at WBNS that the child was taken to a fire station on Parsons Avenue.
The child was then transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they died at 11:43 a.m.
While police did not initially disclose the child’s age, a dispatcher with the city’s public safety department told WBNS they were 7 months old.
Details on where the child was bitten were also not made immediately available, but WBNS reported Columbus police and Franklin County Animal Care and Control were holding a scene on South Champion Avenue.
