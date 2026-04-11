Child critically injured, local driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

MIDDLETOWN — A child was critically injured, and a 35-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Butler County on Friday.

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The Middletown Communications Center received a report of an injury crash at around 5:48 p.m. at Breiel Boulevard and Lefferson Road involving a child on a bicycle, according to a Middletown Police spokesperson.

It was also indicated that the driver, who was identified as Thomas Harris, 35, of Dayton, left the scene.

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When officers arrived, the child was suffering potentially life-threatening injuries. Medics transported the child to an area hospital.

The child was transferred by medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where they are listed in critical, but stable condition, the police spokesperson stated.

A witness identified Harris’ vehicle, which was eventually discovered around Kroger’s at the 3400 block of Towne Boulevard.

Officers stopped the vehicle, identified Harris, and arrested him.

He was booked on his aggravated vehicular assault, second OVI within 10 years, and feeling the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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