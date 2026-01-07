Chief Afzal: ‘We’re going full-time, 24/7 downtown,’ protecting businesses, people

DAYTON — Dayton’s police chief told News Center 7 that they are already all over plans to make downtown Dayton safer, even before this week’s calls for a new downtown Dayton safety plan.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal said he welcomes any new focus or suggestions, but they are not waiting around.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell sat down with Chief Afzal, where he reviewed the department’s crime numbers for 2025 and discussed the department’s goals for 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Reporter Mike Campbell sat down one-on-one with Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal, and he outlined the city’s plan to protect downtown on News Center 7 at 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the things he emphasized is that they are putting plans in place to improve safety across the entire city, and that includes things happening downtown.

“We’re going to go full-time, 24/7 operation downtown,” Afzal said.

He said that as part of the 24/7 operation, they will be using walking patrols.

“We have been reacting to it and being proactive about it. We need to go back to some of the old ways of doing some things,” Afzal said.

He continued to say that more housing and people downtown are driving the changes he’s making. He watched U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, along with city and county leaders, unveil their plans for a new downtown safety plan.

Their plans include more police presence downtown. More social services, particularly for the downtown homeless population, and increased enforcement from the courts after police address issues.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group