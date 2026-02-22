Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
Someone won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 27, 28, 36, 48, and 49. The Powerball was 21.
No one won the $190 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, Feb. 23, with an estimated jackpot of $203 million.
