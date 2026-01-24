Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.
One person won $20,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in prize tier x2 during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
The winning numbers were 30, 42, 49, 53, and 66. The Megaball was 4.
No one won the $266 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be Tuesday, Jan. 27, with an estimated jackpot of $285 million.
