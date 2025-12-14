Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Two people won $50,000 and two people won $100,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 28, 31, 57, and 58. The Powerball was 16, and the Powerplay multiplier was 2.

Two people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

The locations where the $50,000 winning tickets were sold have not yet been announced.

Two people won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multipler.

One of the $100,000 winning tickets was sold at a Giant Eagle in Painesville, Ohio, while the other was sold at a Walmart Supercenter in Columbus.

No one won the $1 billion jackpot. The next drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 15, with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.

