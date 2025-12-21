Local

Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

By WHIO Staff
Powerball lottery cards
OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Two people won $50,000, and one person won $1 billion during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 28, 52, and 69. The Powerball was 20.

The $1 billion winner had five of five winning numbers and was sold at a Speedway in Tallmadge.

The two $50,000 winners had four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

No one won the $1.5 billion jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 22, with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion.

