Check your tickets! $130K winning lottery ticket sold in Miami Valley

SPRINGFIELD — A lottery ticket worth $130,000 was sold in the Miami Valley.

The ticket, which matched all five Rolling Cash 5 numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, was sold in Springfield.

The ticket was sold at Crown Market on Troy Road, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 19-22-28-29-36.

Drawings for Rolling Cash 5 are held daily, seven days a week around 7:05 p.m.

